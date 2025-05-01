Left Menu

Aditya Birla Leads Gold Investment Revolution With Digital SIP

Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited has launched a Digital Gold SIP, allowing investors to start investing in digital gold affordably via a mobile app. The plan aims to demystify and streamline gold investments by providing secure, automated, and systematic investment options backed by physical gold stored in insured vaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:24 IST
Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL), a significant player in India's financial services sector, has today rolled out a new Digital Gold SIP feature on its mobile application. This initiative allows investors to start with just Rs. 50 for weekly systematic investment plans and Rs. 100 for monthly plans.

By leveraging 24-Karat physical gold stored in secure vaults, the scheme aims to bring traditional gold investment practices into the modern age with a seamless, automated process. This offers a hedged investment opportunity against market fluctuations, capitalizing on the age-old trust and value attached to gold.

Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd., emphasizes that Digital Gold SIPs provide a trustworthy and efficient way for new-age investors to diversify wealth. In tandem, the ABCD app provides Digital Silver options, tapping into growing industrial demand for silver in sectors like EVs and solar energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

