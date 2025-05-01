Aditya Birla Leads Gold Investment Revolution With Digital SIP

Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL), a significant player in India's financial services sector, has today rolled out a new Digital Gold SIP feature on its mobile application. This initiative allows investors to start with just Rs. 50 for weekly systematic investment plans and Rs. 100 for monthly plans.

By leveraging 24-Karat physical gold stored in secure vaults, the scheme aims to bring traditional gold investment practices into the modern age with a seamless, automated process. This offers a hedged investment opportunity against market fluctuations, capitalizing on the age-old trust and value attached to gold.

Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd., emphasizes that Digital Gold SIPs provide a trustworthy and efficient way for new-age investors to diversify wealth. In tandem, the ABCD app provides Digital Silver options, tapping into growing industrial demand for silver in sectors like EVs and solar energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)