Air Marshal Dixit: Steering the Future of India's Defence with Innovation

On Thursday, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit received a ceremonial Tri-Service Guard of Honour at South Block when he began his tenure as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Delhi. Dixit succeeds Lt General JP Mathew, who retired after leading the CISC role since April 2023.

Lt Gen Mathew's career spanned over forty years dedicated to military service, with a key two-year leadership period as head of the Integrated Defence Staff. Air Marshal Dixit, previously at the helm of the Indian Air Force's Central Air Command in Prayagraj, steps into his new position bringing his extensive experience.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force's fighter stream in 1986, and a seasoned Experimental Test Pilot with over 3,300 flying hours, Dixit has a robust background. He is an alum of notable military colleges including the National Defence Academy and the National Defence College. His operational experience features significant participation in historical operations like Op Safed Sagar and Op-Bakshak during the Kargil War.

Dixit's leadership included re-equipping an IAF Squadron with Mirage-2000s and commanding key fighter bases in both the Western and Southern Sectors. His prior roles encompassed Air Defence Commander of the Southern Air Command and Assistant Chief of Air Staff in various capacities, reflecting his comprehensive leadership abilities.

As Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Dixit was instrumental in driving forward the self-reliance initiatives, notably contributing to advancements in indigenous aircraft projects like the LCA Mark-1A, Mark-2, and AMCA. His commitment to modernisation alongside a focus on 'Aatmanirbharta' outlines his vision for a future-ready Indian Air Force.

