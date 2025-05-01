Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxal Operations: A Lifeline for Victims

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Naxalism victims, urging the continuation of anti-Naxal operations in the Karragutta Hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. He stated that numerous 'institutions' oppose these operations, despite not having interacted with those affected by Naxal violence.

The Chief Minister emphasized that victims from regions like Sukma, Bijapur, and Kanker have sought his support to press on with the operation. Many have suffered severe injuries, losing eyes or limbs, and are urging the authorities to persist with the campaign to secure the region.

The ongoing mission, involving over 24,000 personnel, targets reclaiming the area from Naxal control, notably from groups like Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army. Recent Naxal IED threats underscore the need for decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)