Samir Chandra Saxena Takes Helm at GRID-INDIA

Samir Chandra Saxena has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of GRID-INDIA. With close to 30 years of experience in the power sector, Saxena plans to steer the company towards strategic objectives and enhance India's energy transition efforts. He holds extensive academic and professional credentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:07 IST
State-owned Grid Controller of India Ltd (GRID-INDIA) has appointed Samir Chandra Saxena as its new Chairman and Managing Director, effective May 1, 2025. Saxena, who previously held the position of Director of Market Operations on GRID-INDIA's board, brings nearly three decades of industry experience to his new role.

Saxena's academic accomplishments include a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Aligarh Muslim University and an MBA from IIT Delhi. He has also completed a certificate course in power sector regulation from Comillas Pontifical University, Italy.

Throughout his career, Saxena has contributed significantly to various domains such as power market operations and renewable energy integration. As CMD, he plans to guide GRID-INDIA towards efficient operations and the advancement of India's energy transition goals.

