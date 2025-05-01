Left Menu

ECI's Innovative Moves to Strengthen India's Electoral Roll and Voter Services

The Election Commission of India has rolled out three new initiatives focused on improving electoral roll accuracy and voter services. The measures include electronic death data sharing, standard photo IDs for booth officers, and redesigned voter slips, all aimed at enhancing efficiency and voter interaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:33 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. (Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled a trio of initiatives on Thursday to boost electoral roll accuracy and improve services for voters, according to an official release. One of the key steps involves obtaining death data electronically from the Registrar General of India, facilitating timely updates to electoral rolls.

Aligning with relevant legislative provisions, this technological advancement allows Electoral Registration Officers to receive instant updates on newly registered deaths. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are tasked with verifying this information during on-the-ground operations, eliminating the need for formal applications, as emphasized by the ECI.

Discussed at the March 2025 Conference of Chief Electoral Officers, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the second initiative entails standard photo identification cards for BLOs. Such identification enables easy recognition during voter verification tasks. Additionally, a reimagined Voter Information Slip design aims to simplify voter station identification through larger font displays. These efforts are part of the Commission's broader strategy to enhance electoral processes and foster better communication between voters and election officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

