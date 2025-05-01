Left Menu

ECI Revamps Electoral Processes with Three New Initiatives

The Election Commission of India has introduced initiatives to enhance electoral roll accuracy, including electronic integration of death data, updated Voter Information Slips, and standard photo ID cards for Booth Level Officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled three significant initiatives. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the measures during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers in March, attended by Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

A pivotal decision by the poll body is the electronic integration of death registration data with the electoral database. This will ensure that Electoral Registration Officers receive timely information on registered deaths. The data, sourced from the Registrar General of India following regulatory provisions, will enable Booth Level Officers to verify this information directly without awaiting formal requests.

Moreover, ECI plans to redesign Voter Information Slips to enhance user-friendliness and information clarity. Changes include prominently displaying voter serial and part numbers, thus facilitating smoother identification at polling stations. Additionally, standard photo ID cards will be issued to Booth Level Officers, making them easily identifiable to citizens during voter verification and registration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

