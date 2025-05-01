ECI Revamps Electoral Processes with Three New Initiatives

In a bid to enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled three significant initiatives. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the measures during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers in March, attended by Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

A pivotal decision by the poll body is the electronic integration of death registration data with the electoral database. This will ensure that Electoral Registration Officers receive timely information on registered deaths. The data, sourced from the Registrar General of India following regulatory provisions, will enable Booth Level Officers to verify this information directly without awaiting formal requests.

Moreover, ECI plans to redesign Voter Information Slips to enhance user-friendliness and information clarity. Changes include prominently displaying voter serial and part numbers, thus facilitating smoother identification at polling stations. Additionally, standard photo ID cards will be issued to Booth Level Officers, making them easily identifiable to citizens during voter verification and registration processes.

