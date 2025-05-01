Left Menu

Lt. Gen. Kumar Bids Adieu to Northern Command After Four Decades of Service

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar has concluded his distinguished 40-year military career, relinquishing command of the Northern Command. Celebrated for his pivotal role in counter-terrorism operations and community upliftment, his leadership ensured operational readiness and promoted development within Jammu & Kashmir's local communities.

01-05-2025 17:51 IST
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar stepped down from his command of the Indian Army's Northern Command after a venerable four-decade career. In a dignified farewell ceremony, he paid tribute to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

An alum of Sainik School, Bijapur, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Kumar was commissioned into the 1 ASSAM Regiment on June 8, 1985. Throughout his career, he gained extensive experience in both Conventional and Counter Terrorism operations, focusing primarily on the Northern and Eastern Commands. He took command of the Northern Command on February 19, 2024, overseeing strategic operations along India's northern and western borders, and managing counter-terrorism tactics in Jammu & Kashmir.

Under his command, operational balance was maintained at the borders and the hinterland. Kumar spearheaded new training programs tailored to modern threats and worked to support veterans and their families through engagement programs. Community-oriented programs, such as Operation Sadhbhavna, aimed at youth empowerment and local development, were also prioritized. In his farewell speech, Kumar encouraged troops to continue their commendable service and uphold the Indian Army's esteemed traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

