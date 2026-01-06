Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir U-16 Team Seizes Historic Vijay Merchant Trophy Victory

The Jammu and Kashmir Under-16 cricket team secured its first BCCI title by winning the Vijay Merchant Trophy Plate Group against Mizoram, marking a historic milestone. Dominant performances by Captain Smagey Khajuria and bowlers Sanil and Jaskaran Singh underpinned their triumph, as the team wrapped up the match in three days.

  Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Under-16 cricket team celebrated a landmark victory by securing the Vijay Merchant Trophy Plate Group title. This triumph represents the Union Territory's inaugural Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) title win, achieved with a commanding innings and 182-run victory over Mizoram.

The team clinched victory over Mizoram by the third day of the four-day match, showcasing their cricketing prowess. The exceptional performances of Captain Smagey Khajuria and Athrav Sharma with the bat, alongside stellar bowling from Sanil Singh and Jaskaran Singh, were pivotal in this historic win.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his congratulations, highlighting the significance of this victory in showcasing the growing cricketing talent within Jammu and Kashmir. The path to this title was paved by a formidable 300-run lead in the first innings, driven by consistent team efforts.

