Man Arrested for Duping Rs 5.40 Lakh in Jammu & Kashmir

Sajad Ahmad Bhat from Tral, Pulwama, was arrested for allegedly duping Rs 5.40 lakh from Asif Ahmad Parrah in Shopian, Jammu & Kashmir. Bhat promised to secure the release of Parrah's brother from police custody. Rs 1.50 lakh has been recovered; efforts to retrieve the rest continue.

Updated: 05-01-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:42 IST
In a significant development in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, a man was taken into custody after allegedly defrauding another individual of Rs 5.40 lakh. According to officials, Sajad Ahmad Bhat from Tral, Pulwama district, reportedly posed as a government employee with the clout to release the victim's brother from police detention.

Sajad Ahmad Bhat's arrest follows a complaint lodged by Asif Ahmad Parrah, who was deceived into paying the hefty sum for the supposed release of his brother. The brother was previously arrested under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Zainapora Police Station, a police spokesperson elaborates.

To date, authorities have recovered Rs 1.50 lakh from the accused. The investigation continues as police strive to retrieve the remaining money. Efforts remain ongoing, ensuring justice prevails and reinforcing trust in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

