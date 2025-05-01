Delhi Police Advances Case Against Ex-MLA in Major Crime Syndicate

The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into an organized crime syndicate allegedly headed by gangster Kapil Sangwan, filing a supplementary chargesheet against former MLA Naresh Balyan and three other suspects. This development marks the second supplementary chargesheet following an initial filing against Ritik alias Peter.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh is scheduled to review the Delhi Police's submissions on Friday under various provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Balyan, apprehended on December 4, 2025, received successive extensions for the completion of investigations.

Court proceedings led by Investigation Officer ACP Naresh and Special Public Prosecutor are pushing for further custody requests, with extensions granted multiple times to facilitate ongoing investigations against figures such as Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gahlaut alias Kalu.

(With inputs from agencies.)