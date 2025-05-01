Left Menu

Delhi Police Advances Case Against Ex-MLA in Major Crime Syndicate

Delhi Police filed a supplementary chargesheet against ex-MLA Naresh Balyan and three others tied to an organized crime led by gangster Kapil Sangwan. Filed under MCOCA, this is the second supplementary chargesheet in the case, which has already named several accused. Court hearings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:12 IST
Delhi Police Advances Case Against Ex-MLA in Major Crime Syndicate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into an organized crime syndicate allegedly headed by gangster Kapil Sangwan, filing a supplementary chargesheet against former MLA Naresh Balyan and three other suspects. This development marks the second supplementary chargesheet following an initial filing against Ritik alias Peter.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh is scheduled to review the Delhi Police's submissions on Friday under various provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Balyan, apprehended on December 4, 2025, received successive extensions for the completion of investigations.

Court proceedings led by Investigation Officer ACP Naresh and Special Public Prosecutor are pushing for further custody requests, with extensions granted multiple times to facilitate ongoing investigations against figures such as Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gahlaut alias Kalu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

