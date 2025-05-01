Left Menu

Kedarnath Dham Welcomes Devotees Amid Extensive Security Measures for 2025 Yatra

As Kedarnath Dham opens its doors, authorities prioritize the safety of pilgrims with extensive security measures. The Char Dham Yatra 2025, featuring grand preparations at Kedarnath and other holy sites, is in full swing with over 22 lakh devotees registered. Helicopter services offer convenient travel options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:17 IST
Kedarnath Dham Welcomes Devotees Amid Extensive Security Measures for 2025 Yatra
Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Kedarnath Dham prepares to welcome devotees on Friday, authorities have implemented robust security measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde confirmed that prioritizing the security and management of the devotees is their main focus.

The CEO of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee, Vilay Thapliyal, emphasized, "Tomorrow marks an auspicious occasion as the Kedarnath Dham doors open. We've orchestrated grand preparations." In celebration, the Lord Kedarnath temple has been adorned with 13 quintals of flowers, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

In anticipation of the growing influx of pilgrims, helicopter services have been launched from Sonprayag, Uttarakhand. Pawan Rana, a helicopter operator, highlighted the flexibility of ticket acquisition via IRCTC and offline avenues, while emphasizing the importance of weather conditions for flight safety. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pledged a seamless Char Dham Yatra 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025