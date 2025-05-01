Kedarnath Dham Welcomes Devotees Amid Extensive Security Measures for 2025 Yatra
As Kedarnath Dham opens its doors, authorities prioritize the safety of pilgrims with extensive security measures. The Char Dham Yatra 2025, featuring grand preparations at Kedarnath and other holy sites, is in full swing with over 22 lakh devotees registered. Helicopter services offer convenient travel options.
- Country:
- India
As Kedarnath Dham prepares to welcome devotees on Friday, authorities have implemented robust security measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde confirmed that prioritizing the security and management of the devotees is their main focus.
The CEO of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee, Vilay Thapliyal, emphasized, "Tomorrow marks an auspicious occasion as the Kedarnath Dham doors open. We've orchestrated grand preparations." In celebration, the Lord Kedarnath temple has been adorned with 13 quintals of flowers, creating a vibrant atmosphere.
In anticipation of the growing influx of pilgrims, helicopter services have been launched from Sonprayag, Uttarakhand. Pawan Rana, a helicopter operator, highlighted the flexibility of ticket acquisition via IRCTC and offline avenues, while emphasizing the importance of weather conditions for flight safety. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pledged a seamless Char Dham Yatra 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)