Rising Temperatures Drive India's Escalating Power Demand
India's power consumption rose by 2.2% in April 2025, driven by early and severe heatwaves. Peak power demand hit a record 250 GW in May 2024 and is expected to reach 277 GW by summer 2025. The IMD forecasts hotter temperatures and increased heatwave days this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
India is witnessing a marginal increase in power consumption by 2.2% to 147.48 billion units (BU) this April, compared to the same time last year, as per official data.
The country experienced an unparalleled peak power demand of 250 GW in May 2024, a figure anticipated to climb to 277 GW in the summer of 2025, driven by rising temperatures and early heatwaves.
The Meteorological Department warns of a hotter-than-average period from April to June, with heatwave conditions intensifying power demand, calling for the nation to brace for a 9-10% growth in electricity demand this summer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- power consumption
- heatwave
- temperatures
- 2025
- IMD
- electricity demand
- GW
- record
- Rajasthan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HCI 2025: Global Leaders Converge in Riyadh for Human Capability Development
Navjot Singh Triumphs at Diageo's Mixology Showcase: World Class India Finale 2025
TCL CSOT Innovates at TouchTaiwan 2025 with Eco-Friendly E-Paper Displays
The Quint Triumphs at Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025
Yash Vir Singh Stuns with Record-Breaking Javelin Victory at Indian Open 2025