Rising Temperatures Drive India's Escalating Power Demand

India's power consumption rose by 2.2% in April 2025, driven by early and severe heatwaves. Peak power demand hit a record 250 GW in May 2024 and is expected to reach 277 GW by summer 2025. The IMD forecasts hotter temperatures and increased heatwave days this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India is witnessing a marginal increase in power consumption by 2.2% to 147.48 billion units (BU) this April, compared to the same time last year, as per official data.

The country experienced an unparalleled peak power demand of 250 GW in May 2024, a figure anticipated to climb to 277 GW in the summer of 2025, driven by rising temperatures and early heatwaves.

The Meteorological Department warns of a hotter-than-average period from April to June, with heatwave conditions intensifying power demand, calling for the nation to brace for a 9-10% growth in electricity demand this summer.

