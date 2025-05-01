Rising Temperatures Drive India's Escalating Power Demand

India is witnessing a marginal increase in power consumption by 2.2% to 147.48 billion units (BU) this April, compared to the same time last year, as per official data.

The country experienced an unparalleled peak power demand of 250 GW in May 2024, a figure anticipated to climb to 277 GW in the summer of 2025, driven by rising temperatures and early heatwaves.

The Meteorological Department warns of a hotter-than-average period from April to June, with heatwave conditions intensifying power demand, calling for the nation to brace for a 9-10% growth in electricity demand this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)