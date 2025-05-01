Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Hailed as Centre Agrees to Caste Census

Congress MPs celebrate Rahul Gandhi's influence as the Centre announces caste data inclusion in the census. Criticism arises over execution details and funding, with Congress leaders questioning PM Modi's commitment. Meanwhile, party workers show gratitude in Hyderabad through celebratory gestures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi Hailed as Centre Agrees to Caste Census
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move seen as a triumph for the Congress, the Centre's decision to include caste data in the upcoming census has been praised by party MP Imran Masood, who termed it a 'victory' for Rahul Gandhi. Another Congress MP, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted the need for concrete implementation plans beyond mere announcements.

Speaking at a press conference, Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach, accusing him of providing a 'headline without a deadline.' He emphasized that for years, the Congress has been demanding a roadmap for the inclusion of caste data, stating that promises alone would not suffice.

Ramesh also pointed out the inconsistencies in budget allocations, citing a significant gap between the current funds allocated to the census commissioner's office and the amount deemed necessary by the government in 2019. Meanwhile, Congress supporters in Hyderabad expressed their gratitude through celebrations after the Centre's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025