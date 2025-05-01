Rahul Gandhi Hailed as Centre Agrees to Caste Census

In a move seen as a triumph for the Congress, the Centre's decision to include caste data in the upcoming census has been praised by party MP Imran Masood, who termed it a 'victory' for Rahul Gandhi. Another Congress MP, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted the need for concrete implementation plans beyond mere announcements.

Speaking at a press conference, Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach, accusing him of providing a 'headline without a deadline.' He emphasized that for years, the Congress has been demanding a roadmap for the inclusion of caste data, stating that promises alone would not suffice.

Ramesh also pointed out the inconsistencies in budget allocations, citing a significant gap between the current funds allocated to the census commissioner's office and the amount deemed necessary by the government in 2019. Meanwhile, Congress supporters in Hyderabad expressed their gratitude through celebrations after the Centre's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)