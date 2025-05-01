Himachal CM Praises Central Move for Caste Census and Healthcare Advancements
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauds the central government's move on caste census, aligning with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's long-standing demand. Sukhu detailed plans to advance healthcare in the state, including completing the Super Speciality Hospital and introducing robotic surgery, highlighting efforts despite limited central funds.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu commended the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a caste census. He emphasized that the initiative fulfills a persistent demand from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and aims to address historical injustices faced by certain communities without sowing division.
During a recent media interaction, CM Sukhu also announced significant developments in the state's healthcare infrastructure. Under his leadership, the long-delayed Super Speciality Hospital in Chamyana has become operational. Despite financial constraints, the state government allocated resources for completing this project and introducing modern medical technologies.
Notably, the government has approved Rs 23 crore to advance healthcare facilities, including robotic surgery and a state-of-the-art 3 Tesla MRI machine for various medical colleges. The push for technological upgrades signifies the state's commitment to enhancing healthcare, with plans to upgrade equipment across Himachal Pradesh's hospitals.
