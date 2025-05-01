Left Menu

Nuclear Negotiations Delay: A Fourth Round Postponement

Talks between the United States and Iran, initially set for Saturday in Rome, may be delayed until next week. The meeting, involving Iran, the U.S., and the E3 (Britain, France, Germany), aims to discuss Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting financial sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The fourth round of nuclear program discussions between the United States and Iran, initially scheduled for Saturday in Rome, appears to be on the verge of postponement according to a report by Axios. Citing three sources, the report indicates that the meeting will likely be delayed until next week.

Similarly, talks involving Iran and the E3—comprising Britain, France, and Germany—originally set for Friday, may face a similar postponement. These discussions are part of ongoing negotiations aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for easing financial sanctions.

Washington and Tehran have been embroiled in intricate negotiations over the past month, navigating complex diplomatic waters to reach a potential agreement. The outcome holds significant implications for international relations and global nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

