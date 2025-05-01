U.N. Staff Unite Against U.S. Aid Cuts: A Humanitarian Crisis

On Thursday, hundreds of U.N. staff gathered at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva to protest job losses attributed to significant aid reductions by U.S. President Donald Trump and other international donors.

Geneva, renowned as a humanitarian and diplomatic center, employs over 30,000 individuals in the sector, according to local authorities. Demonstrators carried banners with messages such as "STOP FIRING UN STAFF NOW!" and voiced their concerns about being treated as disposable.

The impact of aid cuts is evident as short-term contractors, particularly within the International Organization for Migration, face redundancies. Agencies dependent on voluntary funding from the U.S., like the World Food Programme, are anticipating severe cutbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)