Northeast Frontier Railway Boosts Border Security with Joint Patrols

In a concerted effort to bolster border security and protect railway assets and passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway, in partnership with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF), conducted joint patrols in sensitive areas near the Bangladesh border.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, these operations concentrated on increasing surveillance and preventing incidents along railway tracks close to international boundaries. A significant part of the initiative was a comprehensive security inspection at the Badarpur railway station in the Lumding Division.

Security personnel conducted thorough inspections of station premises and surroundings to prevent unauthorized activities. In a major exercise, a joint motor trolley inspection was carried out between the Silchar and Katakhal sections of the Lumding Division, focusing on monitoring railway infrastructure for tampering, intrusion, or threats. The Alipurduar Division saw foot patrols from New Maynaguri to New Domohani, aiming to ensure track safety and prevent illegal crossings. Joint patrols were also undertaken in the Katihar Division, intensively patrolling areas near international borders to reinforce security and vigilance.

