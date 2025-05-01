Left Menu

Rajasthan Villagers Cheer Suspension of Indus Water Treaty

Residents of Barmer and nearby districts in Rajasthan are optimistic about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. They believe it will improve water access, boost agriculture, and address water scarcity. Local farmers express confidence in the government's decision, viewing it as a step toward long-term water security and regional development.

Suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty by the Government of India has been met with enthusiasm in Barmer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move, residents of Barmer and adjoining districts in Rajasthan, India, have shown strong support for the government's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. This development, seen as a ray of hope, is expected to alleviate acute drinking water shortages and enhance agricultural productivity through vital canal systems, such as the Indira Gandhi Canal.

Local farmers, including Hakam Singh from Tamlor village, express optimism about the potential benefits of rerouting Indus River water to western Rajasthan. Singh anticipates increased yields in essential crops like paddy and wheat, as well as the flourishing of almond, cashew, and date cultivation, owing to improved irrigation facilities.

Sher Singh Sodha, another farmer, places his faith in the Modi administration to deliver this ambitious plan, drawing parallels with the successful implementation of bringing Narmada River water to Barmer. The suspension, closely linked to national security and regional growth, is heralded as a solution to Rajasthan's pressing water issues.

Moreover, Sher Singh Rana highlights the geopolitical implications of this decision, tying it to a broader strategy of countering cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan. The suspension follows high-level meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) after 26 people died in the Pahalgam attacks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has initiated a host of measures aimed at strengthening security and addressing water distribution concerns. These measures underscore a strong response to Pakistan's involvement in terrorism, further emphasized by the convening of multiple Cabinet-level meetings to evaluate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

