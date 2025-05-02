Kedarnath Dham Ceremony: A Spiritual and Secure Start to Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked the opening of Kedarnath Dham's sacred gates on Friday, initiating the revered Char Dham Yatra. The occasion featured the distribution of bhandara to devotees. A special 'Mukhya Sevak Bhandara' is a highlight for pilgrims visiting Kedarnath this year.

Addressing attendees, CM Dhami highlighted the Yatra's formal commencement on April 30 and anticipated the opening of Badrinath Dham on May 2. He reassured the public of the government's measures for a safe and trouble-free pilgrimage, emphasizing comprehensive arrangements made to ensure a seamless experience for devotees.

During the ceremonial event, a helicopter showered petals on devotees, accompanied by an Indian Army Band playing spiritual tunes. CM Dhami invoked divine strength for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confront terrorism and separatism, specifically referencing the Pahalgam incident.

The grand arrival of Lord Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli at Kedarnath Dham on Thursday was celebrated with fervent chants, resonating through the Kedar Valley, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere surrounding the Yatra.

