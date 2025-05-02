Left Menu

European Markets Surge Amid Trade Talk Optimism

European shares surged as easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China boosted market sentiment. Key indexes rose as investors processed corporate earnings and economic data. China signaled openness to talks, while demanding the U.S. show sincerity in negotiations by canceling tariffs.

Updated: 02-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:47 IST
European shares experienced a significant uplift on Friday, driven by optimism surrounding a possible de-escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China. This positive sentiment was further buoyed by a fresh round of corporate earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index exhibited a 0.9% rise at 0704 GMT, recovering from its prior monthly slump. China's Commerce Ministry announced that it was considering an invitation for trade discussions with Washington regarding President Trump's tariffs, signaling Beijing's readiness for dialogue.

However, China pressed for 'sincerity' from the U.S., urging the cancellation of unilateral tariffs for the talks to progress. In corporate movements, Shell, Standard Chartered, Danske Bank, and Airbus saw notable stock gains following earnings announcements. Investors are also eagerly awaiting economic data, including EU inflation rates and key U.S. employment figures.

