Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration: PM Modi's Remarks Stir Political Waves

During the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, PM Modi took a political jab at the opposition INDIA bloc while praising the new project's significance. The event was marked by the presence of key political figures, including Shashi Tharoor and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:02 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines on Friday during the inauguration of Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. His remarks, subtly targeting the opposition INDIA bloc, were delivered in the presence of key political figures.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi quipped that the sight of Shashi Tharoor alongside Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries might 'disturb the sleep' of many. The Prime Minister's message, translated into Malayalam, reportedly missed its mark, prompting Modi to assure that 'the message has gone wherever it has to go.'

The event celebrated the launch of the Rs 8,900 crore seaport project, which Modi deemed a symbol of 'new-age development.' Kerala CM Vijayan expressed gratitude to Modi, while Congress MP Tharoor, who had previously lauded Modi's international diplomacy, greeted the Prime Minister at the airport before attending the ceremony. The project, developed in partnership with the Adani Group, is set to boost regional trade significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

