A Tribute to Pope Francis: India Mourns and Prepares for New Papal Election

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late Pope Francis during an address in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The pontiff passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday in Vatican City. During the event inaugurating the Vizhinjam seaport, PM Modi expressed sorrow, noting the world lost Pope Francis a few days earlier. President Droupadi Murmu represented India at the funeral ceremony.

Pope Francis, who passed on April 21, 2025, was recently released from Gemelli Hospital in Rome after a five-week treatment for a severe infection leading to double pneumonia. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was ordained in 1969. The resignation of Pope Benedict XVI led to Bergoglio's election by papal conclave on March 13, 2013, where he took the name Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

The upcoming papal conclave on May 7 will see 133 cardinal electors, of which four are Indian: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Cardinal Anthony Poola, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad. A two-thirds majority is required to elect a new Pope. Emission of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel's chimney signifies a successful election, while black smoke indicates an inconclusive ballot.

