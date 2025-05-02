High Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Stand-off Over Nuclear Enrichment

The United States, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has issued a strong demand for Iran to cease its uranium enrichment and halt the development of long-range missiles. Amid rising tensions, Rubio emphasized the necessity for American inspectors to be granted access to Iran's facilities, including military sites, during postponed nuclear negotiations.

Highlighting the ongoing discord, Rubio asserted that Iran must also abandon its support for militant groups like the Houthis in Yemen. His comments come as U.S. President Trump threatens military action if a resolution over Iran's nuclear program remains elusive. This underscores the stark divide as talks, scheduled for Rome, are postponed due to differing diplomatic approaches.

Iran, adamantly defending its right under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, insists on continuing its nuclear endeavors, claiming them as peaceful. The Tehran administration argues that it can import enriched uranium instead of producing it, addressing international concerns. As the saga unfolds, scheduled negotiations remain in limbo, awaiting potential U.S. policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)