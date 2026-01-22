Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

U.S. President Donald Trump walked back his tariff threats over Greenland. He announced a potential deal with NATO allies to enhance security and mineral access in the Arctic, avoiding tensions and maintaining Danish sovereignty. The move lifted global financial markets, easing fears of a trade conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:49 IST
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising diplomatic pivot, U.S. President Donald Trump backed away from imposing tariffs on Denmark as leverage to acquire Greenland. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump announced a new deal involving NATO allies to bolster Arctic security and resource access, while diplomatically maintaining Danish sovereignty.

"This deal is mutually beneficial," Trump stated, referring to the agreement forged with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The deal aims to safeguard regional security and secure mineral rights, while countering Russian and Chinese influence in Greenland. Trump emphasized that the agreement has long-term benefits.

Denmark, while welcoming diplomatic routes over social media broadcasts, stressed the importance of Greenland's self-determination. Meanwhile, the U.S. financial markets responded positively to Trump's shift in strategy, witnessing a rise in the S&P 500 index by 1.2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026