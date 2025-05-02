Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Four Dead, Several Injured as Vehicle Overturns

In a tragic accident that rocked Madhya Pradesh, four people lost their lives while 12 sustained injuries after a pickup van carrying wedding attendees overturned in Vidisha district. The crash occurred around 10 pm on Thursday near Aari Ghat under the Lateri police station, officials confirmed.

Details reveal that the vehicle, carrying 16 individuals to a wedding ceremony in Sironj, was returning to Indore's Mhow when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn. An immediate response by the police saw the injured transported to the hospital, with three fatalities occurring at the scene and one during transit.

The District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and the police administration worked diligently late into the night to arrange medical care for the victims. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, as families begin to receive financial assistance announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for both the deceased and injured victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)