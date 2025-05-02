Left Menu

Mahindra Financial Services to Secure Rs 3,000 Crore via Rights Issue

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore through a rights issue. The board approved this financial strategy to involve eligible shareholders, enhancing the company's capital base. The rights issue process is simplified for shareholder benefits, as per the board's latest resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:04 IST
In a significant financial move, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) announced plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via a rights issue. This strategic financial decision received board approval on February 13, 2025, and aims to engage eligible shareholders to bolster the company's capital reserves.

The plan reflects a simplified process designed to maximize shareholder benefits. The non-banking finance company reiterated the decision with a fresh resolution passed in its latest board meeting. This resolution confirms MMFSL's commitment to expanding its financial capabilities through this strategic initiative.

On the financial markets, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services experienced a marginal uptick, closing at Rs 262.45, up by 0.34% on the BSE, highlighting investor confidence in the company's latest fundraising strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

