Mahindra Financial Services to Secure Rs 3,000 Crore via Rights Issue

In a significant financial move, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) announced plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via a rights issue. This strategic financial decision received board approval on February 13, 2025, and aims to engage eligible shareholders to bolster the company's capital reserves.

The plan reflects a simplified process designed to maximize shareholder benefits. The non-banking finance company reiterated the decision with a fresh resolution passed in its latest board meeting. This resolution confirms MMFSL's commitment to expanding its financial capabilities through this strategic initiative.

On the financial markets, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services experienced a marginal uptick, closing at Rs 262.45, up by 0.34% on the BSE, highlighting investor confidence in the company's latest fundraising strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)