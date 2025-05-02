Cyber Skirmishes: Pakistan Attempt Fails as India Thwarts Digital Provocations

In a fresh wave of cyber skirmishes, hacker groups supported by Pakistan, including 'Cyber Group HOAX1337' and 'National Cyber Crew,' launched unsuccessful attacks on various websites yesterday. Indian cybersecurity agencies quickly identified and thwarted these attempts. Allegedly, the hackers aimed to deface sites affiliated with Army Public School Nagrota and Sunjuwan, mocking victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Attempts to breach websites linked to children's services, old age veterans, and other non-combatants signal an ongoing strategy to provoke India. This trend also saw the defacement of a healthcare website for ex-servicemen, reflecting a concerning pattern by Pakistan. The breaches also targeted the Army Institute of Hotel Management and Indian Air Force veterans, underscoring a deliberate escalation in digital hostilities.

Earlier, on April 29, Pakistan's hackers, operating under the alias 'IOK Hacker - Internet of Khilafah,' redirected their attacks towards educational and welfare websites after failing to penetrate more secure national networks. Despite their intentions to disrupt services and collect sensitive data, India's advanced cybersecurity systems promptly detected and traced the intrusions to Pakistan. Intelligence confirmed repeated violations, including a distributed-denial-of-service attack on the Army Public School in Srinagar and Ranikhet.

India's rapid response also contained an attempted breach of the Army Welfare Housing Organisation database and foiled a parallel attack on the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal. All targeted sites were immediately secured, and no sensitive networks were compromised, ensuring national security remained intact.

These cyberattacks are part of a larger pattern of provocations by Pakistan, employing both terrorism and information warfare tactics against India. This ongoing tension coincides with unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control. Since April 25, shootings surged following the Pahalgam terror incident, which resulted in the death of 26 tourists. India has responded effectively along targeted areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)