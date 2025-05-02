Court Notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as National Herald Case Unfolds
The Rouse Avenue Court issues a notice to Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding an ED chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasizes the right to be heard at the pre-cognizance stage, ensuring a fair trial. The case continues in May.
In a significant development in the National Herald money laundering case, the Rouse Avenue Court has issued a notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. The notice pertains to a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking to ensure the accused have the opportunity to be heard before cognisance is taken.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne highlighted the fundamental right of the accused to be heard during the pre-cognisance stage, underscoring its importance in upholding a fair trial. The hearing, scheduled for May 8, will address whether a notice under Section 223 is required. The court found no conflict between the provisions of the PMLA and the right to be heard.
In a statement, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju reaffirmed the ED's transparent approach, stating, 'We are not hiding anything. We are giving them the opportunity to present their side.' The chargesheet names other Congress leaders and firms, maintaining the case's relevance as it progresses through the legal system.
