Left Menu

Court Notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as National Herald Case Unfolds

The Rouse Avenue Court issues a notice to Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding an ED chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasizes the right to be heard at the pre-cognizance stage, ensuring a fair trial. The case continues in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:15 IST
Court Notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as National Herald Case Unfolds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the National Herald money laundering case, the Rouse Avenue Court has issued a notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. The notice pertains to a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking to ensure the accused have the opportunity to be heard before cognisance is taken.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne highlighted the fundamental right of the accused to be heard during the pre-cognisance stage, underscoring its importance in upholding a fair trial. The hearing, scheduled for May 8, will address whether a notice under Section 223 is required. The court found no conflict between the provisions of the PMLA and the right to be heard.

In a statement, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju reaffirmed the ED's transparent approach, stating, 'We are not hiding anything. We are giving them the opportunity to present their side.' The chargesheet names other Congress leaders and firms, maintaining the case's relevance as it progresses through the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025