Cyber Frontlines: India Thwarts Pakistan-Backed Hacking on Key Websites

In a new wave of cyberattacks, hacker groups backed by Pakistan, including 'Cyber Group HOAX1337' and 'National Cyber Crew', attempted to breach several websites. These efforts were swiftly identified and neutralized by Indian cybersecurity agencies. Notably, the websites of Army Public School Nagrota and Sunjuwan became targets of defacement attempts, featuring messages mocking victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Hackers from Pakistan have consistently aimed at websites connected to children, veterans, and other vulnerable groups. Recent hacks, such as those targeting the Army Institute of Hotel Management and an Indian Air Force veterans' portal, reveal a strategic move to provoke India and amplify tensions in the realm of digital warfare.

On April 29, Pakistan intensified attacks on welfare and educational portals after realizing that critical national networks were fortified. As part of these cyber offensives, a group named 'IOK Hacker'—Internet of Khilafah—aimed to deface pages and compromise personal data. However, India's cybersecurity framework detected and traced the origins of these intrusions back to Pakistan.

In concurrent incidents, efforts to infiltrate databases, including the Army Welfare Housing Organisation, were thwarted. Further attempts targeted the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal. All affected websites were secured promptly without any compromise of operational or classified information.

These cyberattacks are part of a broader pattern of aggression by Pakistan, which persists in employing both terrorism and information warfare against India. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has engaged in unprovoked firing across the Line of Control, to which the Indian Army has issued a controlled response. The exchanges follow the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and highlight the multilayered nature of tensions between the two countries.

The Indian Army confirmed that their troops have responded in a measured manner to Pakistan's small arms fire, effectively countering the aggression in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)