Raising the Steaks: JBS's Dual Listing Ignites Controversy Amidst Environmental Concerns

The U.S. approval for JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, to list on the New York Stock Exchange has faced fierce criticism from climate and animal rights advocates, while getting a warm reception on Wall Street.

Since April 22, when the SEC gave the green light for JBS's dual-listing proposal, environmental groups launched a campaign against the move, pointing to criminal probes in Brazil and the U.S., accusations of Amazon deforestation, and substantial greenhouse gas emissions linked to JBS operations.

Despite U.S. lawmakers' criticism of JBS's environmental and legal track record, the company insists that the listing offers accessible investment opportunities and has adhered to U.S. securities laws. However, critics argue that the SEC's decision highlights a regulatory gap, allowing the meatpacking giant to expand further, potentially at the planet's expense.

