Akhilesh Yadav Vows Caste Census, Grand Statue Initiative in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, reinforcing his commitment to social justice, pledges to conduct a caste census if elected. He plans a Maharaja Suheldev statue on Lucknow's Gomti Riverfront. Yadav highlights the historical significance of Maharaja Suheldev and anticipates robust support in the 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:06 IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party's leader, Akhilesh Yadav, has reaffirmed his party's commitment to undertaking a caste census should they assume power, highlighting its significance to securing social justice and rights for marginalized communities. Yadav made these remarks at a press conference in Lucknow, underscoring that the majority of the population backs this initiative.

In addition to the census commitment, Yadav proposed the installation of a grand statue of Maharaja Suheldev at the Gomti Riverfront, a historic figure recognized for defeating Ghazi Sayyid Salar Masud in 1034. He indicated that the weapon of the statue would be crafted from Ashtadhatu, emphasizing respect and remembrance.

Yadav also welcomed the government's decision to initiate a caste census, deeming it a cardinal step towards social equity. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the move aligns with the government's constitutional roles and objectives. Previously, despite recommendations for a caste census, past governments have opted for limited surveys instead.

