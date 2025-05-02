Gautam Singh Takes Helm as New Chief General Manager of NABARD Jharkhand

Gautam Singh has been appointed as the new chief general manager of NABARD's Jharkhand regional office, according to a statement released by the bank on Friday.

Having served for more than three decades in various significant roles, Singh's previous positions at NABARD include the general manager and district development manager. He has been a key figure at the Head Office in Mumbai, as well as the regional offices in Lucknow and Bhopal.

During his career, Singh has been instrumental in numerous rural development initiatives, especially focusing on financial inclusion and agricultural innovation. His efforts have significantly impacted policy formulation, while also leading impactful projects across states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. His appointment is expected to enhance NABARD's efforts in advancing sustainable growth in Jharkhand.

