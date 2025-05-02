Sanjay Khanna Takes Charge as BPCL CMD, Leading with Innovation and Sustainability

Sanjay Khanna, a seasoned professional in the oil and gas industry, has assumed additional responsibilities as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company. Khanna's extensive experience spans over three decades, focusing on refinery operations and technical services.

Under his leadership, BPCL plans to continue its commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company strives to achieve net-zero energy status by 2040, focusing on reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. With a robust infrastructure of refineries and distribution networks, BPCL is making strides in the oil and gas sector, driving towards sustainable energy solutions.

Sanjay Khanna's appointment marks a new chapter for BPCL, reinforcing its vision to become a respected global energy company by leveraging talent and technology. As he serves on various boards, Khanna's role will be vital in steering BPCL towards a greener and more innovative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)