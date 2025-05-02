Left Menu

India and Denmark Strengthen Energy Ties for a Greener Future

India and Denmark have renewed their energy cooperation agreement to support India's net-zero emissions goal by 2070. The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) follows five years of successful partnership and emphasizes enhanced knowledge exchange and joint efforts in energy sector development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards a greener future, India and Denmark signed a renewed agreement on Friday to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector. This new understanding is aimed at supporting India's ambitious target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

The renewal follows a successful five-year collaboration under an earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked on June 5, 2020, which would have expired in 2025, according to a statement from the Power Ministry.

The renewed MoU, signed by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and the Danish Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, focuses on accelerating clean energy transitions and enhancing knowledge exchange through expert interactions, joint training, and study tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

