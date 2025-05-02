India and Denmark Strengthen Energy Ties for a Greener Future
India and Denmark have renewed their energy cooperation agreement to support India's net-zero emissions goal by 2070. The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) follows five years of successful partnership and emphasizes enhanced knowledge exchange and joint efforts in energy sector development.
- Country:
- India
In a significant stride towards a greener future, India and Denmark signed a renewed agreement on Friday to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector. This new understanding is aimed at supporting India's ambitious target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.
The renewal follows a successful five-year collaboration under an earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked on June 5, 2020, which would have expired in 2025, according to a statement from the Power Ministry.
The renewed MoU, signed by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and the Danish Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, focuses on accelerating clean energy transitions and enhancing knowledge exchange through expert interactions, joint training, and study tours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IDFC First Bank Secures Rs 7,500 Crore Boost: Partnership with Global Investors
Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre Headline Series on Infamous Ranga and Billa Case
Urgent Action Ordered to Halt Worsening Foot-and-Mouth Disease Crisis in KZN
Delhi Congress Mourns the Loss of Influential Dalit Leader Jai Kishan
Delhi's Plan to Erase Garbage Mountains