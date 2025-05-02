India and Denmark Strengthen Energy Ties for a Greener Future

In a significant stride towards a greener future, India and Denmark signed a renewed agreement on Friday to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector. This new understanding is aimed at supporting India's ambitious target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

The renewal follows a successful five-year collaboration under an earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked on June 5, 2020, which would have expired in 2025, according to a statement from the Power Ministry.

The renewed MoU, signed by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and the Danish Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, focuses on accelerating clean energy transitions and enhancing knowledge exchange through expert interactions, joint training, and study tours.

