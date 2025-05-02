Blaze at Norway's Mongstad Oil Refinery Sparks Emergency Response
A fire occurred at Norway's Mongstad oil refinery, leading to an evacuation. The blaze started in an on-site electricity substation, with no injuries reported. Emergency teams, including local fire services and operator Equinor, responded swiftly. Mongstad processes around 226,000 barrels of oil daily.
A fire ignited in an electricity substation at Norway's Mongstad oil refinery prompted an evacuation on Friday, according to local emergency services. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident, police confirmed in a statement.
Emergency response units, including the local fire department and refinery operator Equinor, were promptly on the scene to manage the situation. Equinor reported the presence of smoke on site and confirmed that response teams were actively dealing with the issue.
Mongstad, situated on Norway's west coast, holds a significant refining capability, processing approximately 226,000 barrels of oil per day, as detailed in Equinor's latest annual report.
