Blaze at Courchevel Hotel Prompts Mass Evacuation

More than 270 people were safely evacuated after a fire broke out at the Hotel des Grandes Alpes in Courchevel. The fire, which began in the attic, did not cause any injuries. This incident raises concerns about safety measures following a deadly fire in Switzerland on New Year's Eve.

A serious fire incident occurred late Tuesday at a luxury hotel in Courchevel, a well-known ski resort in the French Alps, prompting the evacuation of around 270 individuals. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, as confirmed by local authorities.

The blaze began in the attic of Hotel des Grandes Alpes shortly after 7 p.m. and took hold quickly. Initially, nearly 100 guests and staff were evacuated; however, as the fire spread to an adjacent building, the count rose significantly. Those evacuated found refuge in nearby accommodations.

This incident comes amid heightened scrutiny over fire safety regulations in the region, following a tragic New Year's Eve event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, where a bar fire resulted in substantial casualties. Savoie officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

