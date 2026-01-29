Left Menu

Russia's Preparatory Measures for Nuclear Plant Evacuation in Iran

Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant if needed. This comes amid ongoing construction of additional nuclear facilities by Russia at the site. Russia emphasizes the site's inviolability and commits to peaceful nuclear energy collaboration with Iran, despite U.S. pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:26 IST
Russia's Preparatory Measures for Nuclear Plant Evacuation in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has expressed readiness to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant if necessary, according to Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation. The announcement was reported by TASS on Thursday.

The Bushehr site, Iran's only operational nuclear facility built by Moscow, is undergoing expansion with more nuclear installations. The site, however, was not a target during a U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear facilities in June last year.

In a recent address, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to negotiate on nuclear disarmament, warning of harsher consequences otherwise. Russia stresses adherence to commitments on Bushehr's sovereignty, while supporting Iran's right to use nuclear energy for peaceful ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026