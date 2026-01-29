Russia's Preparatory Measures for Nuclear Plant Evacuation in Iran
Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant if needed. This comes amid ongoing construction of additional nuclear facilities by Russia at the site. Russia emphasizes the site's inviolability and commits to peaceful nuclear energy collaboration with Iran, despite U.S. pressure.
Russia has expressed readiness to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant if necessary, according to Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation. The announcement was reported by TASS on Thursday.
The Bushehr site, Iran's only operational nuclear facility built by Moscow, is undergoing expansion with more nuclear installations. The site, however, was not a target during a U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear facilities in June last year.
In a recent address, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to negotiate on nuclear disarmament, warning of harsher consequences otherwise. Russia stresses adherence to commitments on Bushehr's sovereignty, while supporting Iran's right to use nuclear energy for peaceful ends.
