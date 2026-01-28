Bomb Hoax Shakes Chandigarh Schools: Evacuations and Security Sweeps
Several schools in Chandigarh were evacuated following bomb threat emails. Police conducted extensive searches and deployed bomb disposal units. Similar incidents in Punjab and Haryana had earlier been identified as hoaxes, increasing the urgency for school safety measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Schools across Chandigarh faced a tense situation as bomb threat emails led to mass evacuations on Wednesday, police reported.
Authorities swiftly responded to the alerts, dispatching police, bomb disposal teams, and sniffer dogs to educational institutions. The situation necessitated the immediate evacuation of students and faculty, and enhanced security measures were implemented.
This alarming chain of events follows recent threat hoaxes in Punjab and Haryana, causing concerns over school safety throughout the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- schools
- bomb threat
- evacuation
- security
- safety
- hoax
- police search
- Punjab
- Haryana
ALSO READ
Hoax Bomb Threat Shakes Dwarka Court Complex
Lab Safety Rules Overhaul to Cut Red Tape and Boost Research Safety
Calls for Change: The Clash Over Kristi Noem's Future as Homeland Security Secretary
Controversy in Homeland Security Leadership: Tillis Calls for Noem's Resignation
New Child Safety Hub and Training Rollout Target At-Risk Children