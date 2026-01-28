Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Shakes Chandigarh Schools: Evacuations and Security Sweeps

Several schools in Chandigarh were evacuated following bomb threat emails. Police conducted extensive searches and deployed bomb disposal units. Similar incidents in Punjab and Haryana had earlier been identified as hoaxes, increasing the urgency for school safety measures.

Updated: 28-01-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:07 IST
Schools across Chandigarh faced a tense situation as bomb threat emails led to mass evacuations on Wednesday, police reported.

Authorities swiftly responded to the alerts, dispatching police, bomb disposal teams, and sniffer dogs to educational institutions. The situation necessitated the immediate evacuation of students and faculty, and enhanced security measures were implemented.

This alarming chain of events follows recent threat hoaxes in Punjab and Haryana, causing concerns over school safety throughout the region.

