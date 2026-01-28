Bomb Hoax Shakes Chandigarh Schools: Evacuations and Security Sweeps

Schools across Chandigarh faced a tense situation as bomb threat emails led to mass evacuations on Wednesday, police reported.

Authorities swiftly responded to the alerts, dispatching police, bomb disposal teams, and sniffer dogs to educational institutions. The situation necessitated the immediate evacuation of students and faculty, and enhanced security measures were implemented.

This alarming chain of events follows recent threat hoaxes in Punjab and Haryana, causing concerns over school safety throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)