Global Markets Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism

Global stock markets experienced a rally on Friday as investor sentiment soared due to easing tensions between the U.S. and China over trade. Better-than-expected employment data from the U.S. further boosted confidence, easing fears of a potential global economic slowdown.

The MSCI world share index gained 0.6%, recovering from losses incurred last month when U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw gains, rising 1% and 0.9%, respectively, after the U.S. added 177,000 jobs, surpassing expectations of 130,000.

Treasury yields rose as the markets absorbed the economic confidence, with a notable increase in long-term outlooks driven by the potential impact of the ongoing trade policies. Despite temporary gains, concerns linger about the extended economic implications of tariff policies on major corporations like Apple and General Motors.

