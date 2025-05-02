Stocks Surge as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease

Wall Street's main indexes experienced gains on Friday as encouraging employment data and discussions to ease U.S.-China trade tensions bolstered investor confidence. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose, signaling a positive response from the markets.

In a potential move to de-escalate the trade war with China, Beijing announced it is evaluating an offer from Washington for talks on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Nonfarm payroll data further reassured investors, showing higher-than-expected job growth in April with a steady unemployment rate, indicating economic resilience despite ongoing tariff conflicts.

However, not all sectors fared equally. The tech sector saw gains but faced limitations as Apple shares fell 4.6% over cost concerns due to tariffs, while Amazon.com reported a forecast below estimates. Stocks like Chevron and Exxon Mobil had mixed results, underscoring ongoing uncertainty in the market.

