Stocks Surge as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease

Stock indexes on Wall Street climbed following promising employment data and a potential de-escalation of the trade war with China. Positive job reports and discussions about U.S. tariffs on China fostered investor confidence, despite mixed performances from major companies like Apple and Amazon.

Updated: 02-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:48 IST
Wall Street's main indexes experienced gains on Friday as encouraging employment data and discussions to ease U.S.-China trade tensions bolstered investor confidence. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose, signaling a positive response from the markets.

In a potential move to de-escalate the trade war with China, Beijing announced it is evaluating an offer from Washington for talks on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Nonfarm payroll data further reassured investors, showing higher-than-expected job growth in April with a steady unemployment rate, indicating economic resilience despite ongoing tariff conflicts.

However, not all sectors fared equally. The tech sector saw gains but faced limitations as Apple shares fell 4.6% over cost concerns due to tariffs, while Amazon.com reported a forecast below estimates. Stocks like Chevron and Exxon Mobil had mixed results, underscoring ongoing uncertainty in the market.

