Left Menu

Carlyle Group's Strategic Exit from PNB Housing Finance: A $2.7 Billion Move

The Carlyle Group has sold its 10.44% stake in PNB Housing Finance for Rs 2,712 crore. The shares were sold through block deals on the NSE and BSE. Post-sale, the shares saw a price increase, showing investor confidence. This marks another major divestment by Carlyle in PNB Housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:03 IST
Carlyle Group's Strategic Exit from PNB Housing Finance: A $2.7 Billion Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The global investment powerhouse, Carlyle Group, successfully withdrew its 10.44% stake in PNB Housing Finance, translating into an impressive Rs 2,712 crore gain. The strategic divestment was executed through open market transactions on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The divestment process saw Quality Investment Holdings PCC, an affiliate of Carlyle Group, offload over 2.71 crore shares. Notable transactions included more than 1.73 crore shares disposed on the NSE and around 98.07 lakh shares on the BSE, structured across eight block deals.

This major stake sell-off was met with enthusiasm by significant investors such as Nippon India Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, and HDFC Bank. Following the transactions, PNB Housing Finance's share prices witnessed a considerable rise, reinforcing positive market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025