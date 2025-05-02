Left Menu

Dwarka Police Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants: 15 Foreign Nationals Detained for Deportation

In April, Dwarka District Police, with the Anti-Narcotics Cell and PS Chhawla, detained 15 foreign nationals residing illegally in India, leading to deportation orders. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to curb unauthorized immigration in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation by Dwarka District Police, 15 foreign nationals have been apprehended for residing illegally in India and are now facing deportation. This decisive move came as part of a relentless crackdown on illegal immigration throughout April 2025.

This concerted effort, spearheaded by the district's Anti-Narcotics Cell and PS Chhawla, targeted individuals living in India without valid visas. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka District), Ankit Singh, the operation was driven by intelligence efforts and local collaborations, resulting in the identification and detention of the illegal residents.

The detained nationals include 11 from Nigeria, two from the Ivory Coast, one from Bangladesh, and one from Tanzania. Most had overstayed without valid documentation, and all were subsequently ordered for deportation by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Earlier operations also rounded up Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

