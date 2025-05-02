U.S. Stock Indexes Soar Amid Easing Trade Tensions
U.S. stock indexes witnessed significant gains, with the S&P 500 approaching a record-winning streak, due to better-than-expected employment data and softened U.S.-China trade tensions. The Labor Department reported a positive increase in nonfarm payrolls, maintaining strong economic indicators despite tariff concerns. Investors observed shifts as market dynamics evolved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:42 IST
U.S. stock indexes posted substantial gains on Friday, as signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China and promising employment data bolstered investor confidence.
The Labor Department's report indicated an addition of 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing expectations and reflecting a stable economy. Analysts noted the potential for fluctuation as tariff impacts unfold.
Meanwhile, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all showed advancement, marking a consistent upward trend. However, fluctuating tariffs posed challenges, prompting some companies to adjust forecasts in anticipation of increased costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions: Will Tariffs Ever End?
Asian Markets Pivot Amid U.S.-Japan Trade Talks and Rising Tariffs
California Sues Trump Over Unilateral Tariffs: A Legal Showdown
Trade War Turmoil: Fitch Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Tariffs
US Tariffs Escalate Challenges for Indian Chemical Industry