Global Cooperation Urged to Combat Terrorism by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In a resolute appeal to the world's democracies, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called for a unified front against the global scourge of terrorism.

His plea follows a tragic terrorist attack on April 22 in Baisaran Meadow, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and injured many others. Addressing a Japanese Parliamentary Delegation, led by House Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, at Parliament House, Birla highlighted terrorism's broad threat to global peace and the need for decisive collective action rooted in international solidarity.

Fukushiro condemned the Pahalgam attack and reiterated Japan's unwavering support for India in combating terrorism. Birla expressed gratitude for Japan's solidarity and noted the essential nature of Indo-Japanese relations, especially in forums like QUAD and G20, in ensuring peace and development in the Indo-Pacific. Emphasizing the historic and cultural ties between the two nations, Birla welcomed initiatives to enhance people-to-people connections, including Japan's proposal to host skilled Indian professionals and students. He praised legislative measures under India's Constitution to boost social justice and women's representation, committing to furthering technological collaboration with Japan's Parliament.

