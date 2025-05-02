Left Menu

Trailblazing Women Embark on Historic Hajj Journey Without Male Guardians

Fifty-one women took a historic flight from Delhi to Madinah, performing the Hajj without male guardians. This initiative, backed by the central government, marks a significant advancement in travel flexibility for women in India. The ongoing Hajj series sees 38 flights, marking this year as one of inclusion and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:58 IST
Trailblazing Women Embark on Historic Hajj Journey Without Male Guardians
A women leaves for Haj without a mehram. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, a group of 51 women boarded Saudi Airlines flight SV-3085 from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, heading to the holy city of Madinah without male guardians. The departure marked a significant shift in travel norms under new governmental policies.

Chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for enabling this progressive stride. The women, hailing from diverse regions including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, embody the inclusive spirit of this initiative.

Commencing on April 30, the series involves 38 flights from Delhi, with varying destinations of Madinah and Jeddah. This year's Hajj not only signifies a spiritual journey but also reflects a pivotal step towards empowering female pilgrims to travel independently and safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025