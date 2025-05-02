Trailblazing Women Embark on Historic Hajj Journey Without Male Guardians

In a landmark event, a group of 51 women boarded Saudi Airlines flight SV-3085 from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, heading to the holy city of Madinah without male guardians. The departure marked a significant shift in travel norms under new governmental policies.

Chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for enabling this progressive stride. The women, hailing from diverse regions including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, embody the inclusive spirit of this initiative.

Commencing on April 30, the series involves 38 flights from Delhi, with varying destinations of Madinah and Jeddah. This year's Hajj not only signifies a spiritual journey but also reflects a pivotal step towards empowering female pilgrims to travel independently and safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)