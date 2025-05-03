Left Menu

U.S. Approves F-16 Training Support for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has approved a $310 million deal for F-16 training and sustainment for Ukraine, including related equipment. The Pentagon reported that Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems, and AAR Corporation would be the principal contractors involved in this transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 01:47 IST
U.S. Approves F-16 Training Support for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a $310 million sale involving F-16 training and sustainment as well as related equipment to Ukraine, according to a Friday statement from the Pentagon.

This approval marks a significant step in supporting Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Principal contractors named in the deal include Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems, and AAR Corporation, positioning them as key players in delivering this essential military support to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025