U.S. Approves F-16 Training Support for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a $310 million sale involving F-16 training and sustainment as well as related equipment to Ukraine, according to a Friday statement from the Pentagon.

This approval marks a significant step in supporting Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Principal contractors named in the deal include Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems, and AAR Corporation, positioning them as key players in delivering this essential military support to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)