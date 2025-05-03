Left Menu

Investigation Ordered After Smoke Incident at Kozhikode Medical College

State Minister Veena George orders a probe after smoke was detected in the Kozhikode Medical College UPS room. A Kalpetta MLA claims a patient died post-incident, though causes remain unverified. Patients were relocated to safety with promised medical services at Beach Hospital pending further updates.

Updated: 03-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:19 IST
Kerala Minister Veena George (Photo/X@VeenaGeorge03). Image Credit: ANI
In a swift response to a troubling incident, state Minister Veena George has mandated an inquiry following the detection of smoke in the UPS room at Kozhikode Medical College. The exact source of the smoke remains uncertain, urging the minister to demand clarity.

Kalpetta MLA has raised concerns, claiming a woman from his constituency died after the smoke event, though authorities have yet to confirm such claims. In response, Minister George underscored her commitment to patient safety by ordering the immediate relocation of patients from the affected areas.

Officials acted promptly, evacuating all patients from the emergency department to secure locations and ensuring ongoing medical care at the Beach Hospital. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway, as the public awaits further details on the cause and implications of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

