Tragedy at Lairai Devi: Stampede Claims Six Lives
A stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgaon, Goa, resulted in at least six fatalities and over 15 injuries. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured ongoing support and monitoring of the situation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offering assistance after discussing the incident with local authorities.
At least six individuals lost their lives and more than 15 sustained injuries during a stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgaon, Goa, according to police reports released on Saturday.
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed profound grief over the incident, stating he is closely overseeing the situation. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to ensure a comprehensive assessment of the scenario is conducted.
In a statement, Chief Minister Sawant said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I have visited the hospital to meet the injured and assured full support to the affected families. I am actively monitoring the developments to ensure all necessary measures are being implemented." Further details about the incident are anticipated.
