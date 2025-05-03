Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Over Surgical Strike Controversy

BJP leaders criticized Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi for questioning the 2019 surgical strikes, labeling the party as traitorous. The BJP accused Congress of insulting the armed forces and demanded that the party accept the Indian military's actions without seeking proof, intensifying political tensions.

Senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina launched a blistering attack on the Congress party after MP Charanjit Singh Channi questioned the authenticity of the 2019 surgical strikes. Raina condemned Congress, accusing it of betraying the nation and insulting the valour of the Indian armed forces.

Raina's criticism was echoed by Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who claimed Channi's remarks reflected the undesirable mindset of the Gandhi family. Sirsa denounced the Congress leader, accusing the party of repeatedly questioning the Indian military's integrity.

Further fueling the controversy, BJP's Sambit Patra labeled the Congress Working Committee as the 'Pakistan Working Committee.' Patra alleged that Congress's skepticism over the strikes was part of a deliberate strategy to undermine the military's efforts post-Pulwama attack.

