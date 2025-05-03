Left Menu

Kerala BJP President Emphasizes Modi's Role in Vizhinjam Port Success Amidst Political Jibes

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar praises PM Modi for the inauguration of the landmark Vizhinjam Port project. At the 'Viksit Keralam' convention, Chandrasekhar criticized the ruling CPI(M) and indirectly targeted Minister Mohammed Riyas, referring to him as 'the communist royal family's son-in-law.' Despite opposition, Chandrasekhar welcomed all Keralites to the BJP-NDA's vision of progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:16 IST
Kerala BJP President Emphasizes Modi's Role in Vizhinjam Port Success Amidst Political Jibes
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold address at the 'Viksit Keralam' convention, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a moment to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful inauguration of the key Vizhinjam Port project.

Chandrasekhar spotlighted this achievement as a testament to the BJP-led NDA's commitment to development while taking jibes at the ruling CPI(M). He indirectly referred to the Minister for Public Works and Tourism, Mohammed Riyas, as 'the communist royal family's son-in-law,' implying dissatisfaction from the opposing party.

The BJP President further emphasized the inclusivity of the BJP's mission for a prosperous Kerala, stating that, despite criticisms, all Keralites, including Left supporters, are welcome to join the movement toward a progressive future led by BJP-NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025