Kerala BJP President Emphasizes Modi's Role in Vizhinjam Port Success Amidst Political Jibes

In a bold address at the 'Viksit Keralam' convention, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a moment to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful inauguration of the key Vizhinjam Port project.

Chandrasekhar spotlighted this achievement as a testament to the BJP-led NDA's commitment to development while taking jibes at the ruling CPI(M). He indirectly referred to the Minister for Public Works and Tourism, Mohammed Riyas, as 'the communist royal family's son-in-law,' implying dissatisfaction from the opposing party.

The BJP President further emphasized the inclusivity of the BJP's mission for a prosperous Kerala, stating that, despite criticisms, all Keralites, including Left supporters, are welcome to join the movement toward a progressive future led by BJP-NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)