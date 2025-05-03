Kerala BJP President Emphasizes Modi's Role in Vizhinjam Port Success Amidst Political Jibes
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar praises PM Modi for the inauguration of the landmark Vizhinjam Port project. At the 'Viksit Keralam' convention, Chandrasekhar criticized the ruling CPI(M) and indirectly targeted Minister Mohammed Riyas, referring to him as 'the communist royal family's son-in-law.' Despite opposition, Chandrasekhar welcomed all Keralites to the BJP-NDA's vision of progress.
- Country:
- India
In a bold address at the 'Viksit Keralam' convention, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a moment to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful inauguration of the key Vizhinjam Port project.
Chandrasekhar spotlighted this achievement as a testament to the BJP-led NDA's commitment to development while taking jibes at the ruling CPI(M). He indirectly referred to the Minister for Public Works and Tourism, Mohammed Riyas, as 'the communist royal family's son-in-law,' implying dissatisfaction from the opposing party.
The BJP President further emphasized the inclusivity of the BJP's mission for a prosperous Kerala, stating that, despite criticisms, all Keralites, including Left supporters, are welcome to join the movement toward a progressive future led by BJP-NDA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Centre's Waqf Amendment as Threat to Minority Rights
CPI(M) and DMK: Strengthening Ties in Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape
CPI(M) Demands Probe into Communal Riots, Accuses TMC-BJP Collusion
Reviving the Red: CPI(M)'s Strategic Reboot in West Bengal
CPI(M) Calls for Strengthening Left's Influence Against BJP & RSS